Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.42.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.2 %

BLDR stock opened at $111.25 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,288,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4,346.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,116,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,716 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,986.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,017,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,310,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,042,000 after acquiring an additional 724,481 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.