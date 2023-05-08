Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $48.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

FNF stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 28.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,891,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,433,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,160 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,032,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,947,000 after purchasing an additional 521,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

