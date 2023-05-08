Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,920,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after buying an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $249,778,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

