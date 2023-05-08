Barclays Boosts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $44.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KHC. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.79.
Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.
Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz
In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
