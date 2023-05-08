Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 13,393 Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

