Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,978,000 after buying an additional 449,401 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $113.51 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $125.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.38.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

