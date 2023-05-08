Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in PPL by 989.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

PPL stock opened at $28.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 91.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

