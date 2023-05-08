Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,012 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Global Payments by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Global Payments Stock Up 3.3 %

Several analysts recently commented on GPN shares. StockNews.com cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $136.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.69.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

