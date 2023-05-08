68,868 Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,868 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 679.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 151,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $255,111.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,776.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 39,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $255,111.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,776.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 57.88 and a quick ratio of 57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of NovaGold Resources from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

