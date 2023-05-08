TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.8 %

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group stock opened at $91.51 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.16.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.55 million. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

(Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

