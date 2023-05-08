Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.64 on May 30th

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.6392 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VWAGY opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $23.34.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. HSBC cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.40.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.