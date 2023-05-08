Air T, Inc. (AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50 on May 15th

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Air T has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:AIRTP opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09. Air T has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

