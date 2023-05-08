Volkswagen AG (VWAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.644 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Price Performance

VWAPY opened at 13.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.65. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 11.65 and a fifty-two week high of 17.18.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

