Volkswagen AG (VWAPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.644 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Volkswagen Price Performance
VWAPY opened at 13.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of 13.65. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of 11.65 and a fifty-two week high of 17.18.
About Volkswagen
