Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Telenor ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $12.08 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.49.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Telenor ASA
Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.
