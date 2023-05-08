Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.38

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3814 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $12.08 on Monday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $13.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 54.22% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Telenor ASA

A number of research firms have issued reports on TELNY. UBS Group raised shares of Telenor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telenor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

(Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.