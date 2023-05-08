NV Bekaert SA (BEKAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on May 30th

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.111 per share on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from NV Bekaert’s previous dividend of $0.10.
NV Bekaert Stock Performance
NV Bekaert stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. NV Bekaert has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.
NV Bekaert Company Profile
