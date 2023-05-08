Tesco PLC (TSCDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.26 on June 30th

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2625 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Tesco Trading Up 1.3 %

TSCDY stock opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 270 ($3.37) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 320 ($4.00) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

