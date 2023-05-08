Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Down 3.3 %
OTCMKTS LMPMY opened at $4.16 on Monday. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08.
Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile
