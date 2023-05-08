FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) to Issue Dividend of $0.30 on May 23rd

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. FTAI Aviation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $29.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 219.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation by 221.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Featured Articles

