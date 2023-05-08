Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 26th

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Capital Properties has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Capital Properties, Inc engages in the provision of real estate management. It focuses on leasing its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. The company was founded by Robert H. Eder in 1983 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

