Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 26th

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Capital Properties Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CPTP opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.13. Capital Properties has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.23.
Capital Properties Company Profile
