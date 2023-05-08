CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

CBB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CBBI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; business lines of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards.

