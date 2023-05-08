CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

CBB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
CBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CBBI opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.53. CBB Bancorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21.
About CBB Bancorp
