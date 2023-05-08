Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.