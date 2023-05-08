Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

EDI stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 69,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

