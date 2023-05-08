Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE ZTR opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after buying an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 60,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 412,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

