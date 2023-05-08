Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NCV stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,654,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 772,557 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,799,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 301,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,378,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 263,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 20,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 219,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 96,268 shares during the period.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

