Absolute Software Co. (ABST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 24th

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABST opened at $8.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Absolute Software has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $455.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Absolute Software

Institutional Trading of Absolute Software

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,506,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,192,277.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 37,562 shares of company stock worth $281,541.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,822,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,881,000 after buying an additional 457,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Absolute Software by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,714,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 451,372 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 856,695 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Absolute Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 767,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 324,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.