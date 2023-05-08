Absolute Software Corp. (ABS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
Absolute Software Price Performance
Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$80.20 million.
Featured Stories
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
- How To Handle Red-Hot Nvidia Stock Ahead Of Earnings?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.