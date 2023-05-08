Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ASTE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $954.02 million, a P/E ratio of 120.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $49.56.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 336.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

