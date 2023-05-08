Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Featured Stories

