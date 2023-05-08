i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.50-$1.62 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $772.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

