i3 Verticals (IIIV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2023 guidance at $1.50-$1.62 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $772.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.39.
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
