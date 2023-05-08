Mesa Air Group (MESA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) will be issuing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.40. Mesa Air Group had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $147.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.09 million. On average, analysts expect Mesa Air Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mesa Air Group Trading Up 4.7 %
MESA opened at $2.00 on Monday. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mesa Air Group from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
