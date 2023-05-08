908 Devices (MASS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. 908 Devices’s revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 908 Devices to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MASS opened at $7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.53. 908 Devices has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market cap of $227.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

