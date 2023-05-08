Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($3.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by $0.23. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.05% and a negative net margin of 5,957.44%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mirati Therapeutics to post $-13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRTX opened at $45.96 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $101.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,528.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000.

MRTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.87.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

