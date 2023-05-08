RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. RxSight has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 63.73% and a negative net margin of 136.22%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Up 1.3 %

RXST opened at $18.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.81. RxSight has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RxSight from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in RxSight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RxSight by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RxSight by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 33.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.