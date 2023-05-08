Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $139.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of MEG stock opened at $30.65 on Monday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,965.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after acquiring an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.