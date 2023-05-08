Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.01 and a quick ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems

About Singular Genomics Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

