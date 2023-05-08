Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Singular Genomics Systems Price Performance
Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.01 and a quick ratio of 17.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.
Institutional Trading of Singular Genomics Systems
About Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.