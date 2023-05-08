Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REFI opened at $13.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $252.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REFI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, insider John Mazarakis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,753.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REFI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

