Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 3.12. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

