Perrigo (PRGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $30.78 and a 52-week high of $43.90.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -113.54%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,195.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $166,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

