FreightCar America (RAIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. FreightCar America has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $128.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
FreightCar America Price Performance
FreightCar America stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48. FreightCar America has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64.
RAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.
