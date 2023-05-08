Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Acquires $325,907.40 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anthony Shoemaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

