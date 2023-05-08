U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director Acquires $607,400.00 in Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,279,837,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.