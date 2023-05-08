Penny Sanford Sells 40,768 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $517,345.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,104,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,950,305.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Penny Sanford sold 11,765 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $141,415.30.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $889,800.00.

eXp World Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.05 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 360.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,309 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth about $7,173,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in eXp World by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after acquiring an additional 498,223 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

