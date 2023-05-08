Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells $940,612.20 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $940,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of GSHD opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
