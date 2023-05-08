Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells $940,612.20 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $940,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD opened at $60.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 1.21%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $1,330,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.