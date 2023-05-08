Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.

Outset Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OM opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.51 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 61.10% and a negative net margin of 143.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

