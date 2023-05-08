Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells $800,000.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $674,400.00.
- On Thursday, February 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,015 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $73,445.40.
Outset Medical Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ OM opened at $20.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.