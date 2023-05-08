Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $855,000.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares in the company, valued at $162,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prothena Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Prothena by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Articles

