Insider Buying: MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Director Buys $999,922.00 in Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 60,200 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $15.89 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $984.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.51%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

