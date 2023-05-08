Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Sells 98,608 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $21.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
