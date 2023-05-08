Insider Selling: IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Sells $1,025,746.74 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance
NASDAQ IDXX opened at $488.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.