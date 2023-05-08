Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Sells $1,010,732.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

