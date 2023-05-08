Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) CFO Sells $1,010,732.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANL opened at $22.76 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

